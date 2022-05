On today’s Radio From Hell Show, we start things off with some check-in’s and news. Then the Mayor of Mona joins us with his son Denver to give us the Utah Word of the Day and right after that, we discover who is Boner of the Day. Also, Bill reads us a letter from Our Son, Kyle to give us an update on his life. And we play another game of Beat Gina featuring Spiderman Trivia, plus, Frank Chryst joins us to tell us who is a live and who is dead.

Watch Above or Listen Below!