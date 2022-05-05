Radio From Hell | 5.05.2022

On today’s Radio From Hell Show, we start with some fun check-in’s, then get into the latest Geek News with Kerry. Following that, Gina has a Morsel of Murder and we find out who is Boner of the Day. After that, it’s another X-Poll with the topic of Your Very First Crush, Celeb or not, followed by Beat Gina featuring Tom Cruise trivia! We then move onto news, Bill’s story and Frank Chryst telling us who is fine, just fine. And we finish off with some candy taste testing.

Watch Above or Listen Below!