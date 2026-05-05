Radio From Hell | 5.05.2026

On today’s Radio From Hell Show
We start with Frank Christ presents They’re Fine, Just Fine and we talk pickleball with Don and Dinver Criddle, then crown the Boner of the Day. After that, we take your calls for Hello Yeah What and challenge a listener to Beat Gina. Then, we finish with the Boner Recap and news.
Watch above or listen below!!!
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