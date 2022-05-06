Radio From Hell | 5.06.2022

On today’s Radio From Hell Show, it’s the end of the week so of course we had to Have Another Drink with Jimmy the Wine Guy talking about Mother’s Day and answers your questions about booze. But before that, Sean Means gives us his latest movie reviews including the new Dr. Strange. Plus Dr. Angela Dunn joins us to talk about the Covid rates in Salt Lake along with water wasting during the drought. We also talk with special guest, Dustin Lance Black, the director of Under the Banner of Heaven TV show and we help celebrate National Nurses Week with Joyce University and Swig. Then Dave the Flower Guy crowns the Boner of the Week to finish out our morning.

Watch Above or Listen Below!