Boners

Radio From Hell | 5.12.2026

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On today’s Radio From Hell Show

We start with Frank Christ presents They’re Fine, Just Fine and we talk about scams, then crown the Boner of the Day. After that, we take your calls for the X Poll asking about your food hacks and challenge a listener to Beat Gina, just before the Donut Critic joins us with ice cream. Then, we finish with the Boner Recap and news.

Watch above or listen below!!!

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