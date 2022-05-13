Radio From Hell | 5.13.2022

On today’s Radio From Hell Show, It’s Friday the 13th, Caity’s favorite day!

But of course, Sean Means joins us with his latest movie reviews followed by the Boner of the Day. Then we answer the Best Question of the Week and Have Another Drink with Jimmy the Wine Guy featuring coconut rum. After that, it’s another round of Beat Gina with trivia potpourri and Bill has a list, since everyone loves a good list. Plus, Frank Chryst tells us who’s alive and who’s dead with They’re Fine, Just Fine. Then Special Guest, Tyler Glenn from Neon Trees joins us to talk about LOVELOUD Fest. And it’s all finished with Dave the Flower Guy crowning the Boner of the Week.

Watch Above or Listen Below!