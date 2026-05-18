Radio From Hell | 5.18.2026

On today’s Radio From Hell Show

We begin with Frank Crist presents, ‘They’re Fine, Just Fine,’ and Ed Brass is back with his Very Important Sports. After that, we award the winner of Boner of the Day, and Gina tells us about her Graduation Weekend. Then, Bill Frost will tells us what to watch on TV and we play a round of Beat Gina, followed by Kerry’s Geek News. As always, we finish out with Boner Recap and news.

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