Radio From Hell | 5.23.2022

On today’s Radio From Hell Show, Amy Donaldson joins us early on with the latest Sports news and right after that, Bill has something for Gina from his “Gina File” and of course we award the Boner of the Day. Then, Gina has our Top Gun Call Names with the Top Gun Name Generator and we even had Bill Frost’s call name for when he tells us what’s new on TV and Streaming. After that, we challenge a listener to Beat Gina with Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom trivia followed by Geek News on the Radio with Kerry. Plus, Frank Christ is back with us to tell us who is alive and dead, then of course we have a list!

