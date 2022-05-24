Radio From Hell | 5.24.2022

On today’s Radio From Hell Show, Bill starts us off with a review about the Beat ALS Event he was apart of and how that went, then we find out who is Boner of the Day. After that, we read a letter from Our Son Kyle and talk with Johnathan Deesing about the new tech coming out with our Tuesday Tech Talk. Then, Mark Stewart from the Advocates joins us for Ask an Advocate talking about common summer accidents and Frank Christ tells us who is Fine, Just Fine. And we finish off with our Wellness Check with Nightingale College talking about Sun Safety.

Watch Above or Listen Below!