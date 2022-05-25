Radio From Hell | 5.25.2022

On today’s Radio From Hell Show, it’s Wednesday and that means we start with Things That Must Go, where we give our best effort to help make your must go’s go away for good. Then Bill has some airplane tips for Gina as she leaves today to see Festus and we award Boner of the Day. After that, Dr. Angela Dunn joins us to answer listeners health and covid questions then we talk with Chris Burbank, the former Chief of Police here in Salt Lake. And as always, we play Beat Gina with a listener, followed by Frank Christ telling us who is Fine, Just Fine.

Watch Above and Listen Below!