Radio From Hell | 5.26.2022

On today’s Radio From Hell Show, we start things off with Geek News on the Radio and then start taking listeners calls about who should be apart of the Top 500 Songs for Memorial Weekend. After that, we crown the Boner of the Day and talk with Mayor Mendenhall joins us for a city update, plus we take more listeners calls about the Top 500 Songs. And due to Gina being gone, it’s Beat Nick today, followed by Columnist Robert Gehrke giving us the most current events and of course Frank Christ informs us on who is Fine, Just Fine. Plus we finish with a very special interview with Brian Ritchie from the Violent Femmes.

Watch Above or Listen Below!