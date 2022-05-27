Radio From Hell | 5.27.2022

On today’s Radio From Hell Show, Sean Means is back with his movie reviews including Top Gun and The Bob’s Burgers Movie and after that we award the Boner of the Day. Then we answer the Best Question of the week and enjoy Having Another Drink with Jimmy the Wine Guy, plus we play another game of Beat Nick. We also talk about Depeche Mode and remember all of the good they brought to us. Then Frank Christ joins us to inform us who is alive and dead with They’re Fine, Just Fine! And as always, we finish with Dave the Flower Guy crowning the winner of Boner of the Week.

