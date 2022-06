On today’s Radio From Hell Show, Gina is back with Florida and Festus stories along with Bill having something for Gina. Of course, we still award the Boner of the Day and read a Letter from Our Son Kyle about his recent health updates and what’s been going on. Then we play another round of Beat Gina now that she is back and Frank Christ joins us for They’re Fine, Just Fine. Plus we talk with the Pride Center about Pride Week!

Watch Above or Listen Below!