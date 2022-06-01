Radio From Hell | 6.01.2022

On today’s Radio From Hell Show, we start off with Things That Must Go because we all have things that we wish we could get rid of from our lives, then Bill tells us about his lunch plans coming up today with Mayor Mendenhall and we award the Boner of the Day. After that, we talk with Dr. Cobble and answer your health and Covid questions, then we play another round of Beat Gina with trivia potpourri. And we finish out the morning with Frank Christ telling us who is Fine, Just Fine and an interview with the Utah Pride Center to talk about Pride Week and Pride Fest.

