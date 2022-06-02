Radio From Hell | 6.02.2022

On today’s Radio From Hell Show, Kerry gets us started with Geek News on the Radio talking about lots of Star Wars, then Bill tells us about his lunch with the Mayor from yesterday. Of course, we award Boner of the Day and after that it’s time for an X-Poll and we want to know what songs you have on your Pride Playlist. Then we challenge another listener to play Beat Gina, followed by Emails of Interest. And of course, we finish out with Frank Christ letting us know who is Fine, Just Fine and we talk with Taryn Hiatt from the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Watch Above or Listen Below!