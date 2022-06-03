Radio From Hell | 6.03.2022

On today’s Radio From Hell Show, Sean Means joins us with his movie reviews for this week and we get the winner for Boner of the Day, but after that we Have Another Drink with Jimmy the Wine Guy talking about House Wines Pride Wine and he answers listeners drinking questions. Plus, we play another round of Beat Gina and talk with Dr. Angela Dunn for our Salt Lake Count Update. And of course, we finish out with Frank Christ, They’re Fine, Just Fine and Dave the Flower Guy crowns the Boner of the Week.

