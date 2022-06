On today’s Radio From Hell Show, we have an Email of Interest to kick things off, followed by the awarding of the Boner of the Day and a story about Muhammed and his hair. Then, Bill Frost joins us to tell us what’s on TV and streaming, and after that we play another round of Beat Gina with Nightmare on Elm Street Trivia. Of course, we have Geek News for you and Frank Christ telling us who is Fine, Just Fine.

