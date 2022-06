On today’s Radio From Hell Show, we start off with some listener check-ins, then Gina has a Morsel of Murder for us and of course, we discover the Boner of the Day. After that, we have a letter from Our Son Kyle with an update on his life and Gina tea kettles during Beat Gina, plus Bill talks about the jacket he’s had at his desk for who knows how long. And as always, we finish out with Frank Christ telling us who is Fine, Just Fine.

