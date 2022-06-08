Radio From Hell | 6.08.2022

On today’s Radio From Hell Show, it’s Wednesday which means Things That Must Go gets us going followed by a wonderful interview with Nikki Glaser about her show coming up on Friday. After that we crown the Boner of the Day and Dr. Cobble joins us to answer your Covid and health questions, then we play Beat Gina featuring Ghostbusters trivia. Plus, Frank Christ has his list of who is Fine, Just Fine and a concert and community update to finish out the morning.

Watch Above and Listen Below!