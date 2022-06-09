Radio From Hell | 6.09.2022

Radio From Hell

On today’s Radio From Hell Show, Kerry gets us going with Geek News on the Radio, followed by Bill wanting to find some healthy snacks for him self. Then we find out who is Boner of the Day and Mayor Mendenhall joins us to talk about the Gun Buyback Program going on. Plus, we find out if it really is Radio From Hell’s 36th Anniversary (it is!) and play another game of Beat Gina with Cars trivia. After that, Robert Gehrke joins us to talk about his latest works, then Derek Kitchen and Jim Obergefell join us to finish out the morning.

