On today’s Radio From Hell Show

We start off with Frank Christ presents, They’re Fine, Just Fine, and Ed Brass joins us with his sports report. Then, we award winner of Boner of the Day and talk about the 38th anniversary of RFH, just before Bill Frost joins us for his TV update. After that, we play a round of Beat Gina and then Kerry delivers the latest Geek News update. As always, we finish out with Boner Recap and news.

Watch Above or Listen Below!!!