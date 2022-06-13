Radio From Hell

Radio From Hell | 6.13.2022

Posted on

On today’s Radio From Hell Show, Amy Donaldson joins us with sports and some sweet puppies this morning, then we talk about entitlement and rude people, plus we award the Boner of the Day. After that, we find out about Bill’s Healthy Snack that he found and Bill Frost tells us what’s new on TV and Streaming. Then we play another round of Beat Gina with potpourri trivia and Kerry will have the latest Geek News for us, followed by Frank Christ and his list of who is Fine, Just Fine.

No Video – Listen Below!

Comments
