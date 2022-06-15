Radio From Hell | 6.15.2022

On today’s Radio From Hell Show, it’s Wednesday, which mean we kick thing off with Thing That Must Go, but right after that Bill has an Email of Extreme Interest. After that we award the Boner of the Day and talk with Dr. Cobble as he answers listeners health and Covid questions. Then we challenge a listener to Beat Gina with trivia potpourri and Frank Christ joins us with They’re Fine, Just Fine. And we finish out the morning with Live Nations Concert Calendar and our Concert and Community Calendar.

