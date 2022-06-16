Radio From Hell | 6.16.2022

On today’s Radio From Hell Show, Kerry gets things going with Geek News on the Radio, then we talk about Monday being a holiday and how we think Gina is trying to get Covid. After that we figure out who is Boner of the Day and take calls for our X-Poll, we wanted to know what you could talk about for an hour. Plus we play another round of Beat Gina and hear about a Letter Bill wrote to the Editor, then we finish with Frank Christ They’re Fine, Just Fine and some news.

Watch Above or Listen Below!