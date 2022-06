On today’s Radio From Hell Show, we kick things off with Things That Must Go and after that Bill has a story about his Father’s Day Sunday Brunch. Of course, we award the Boner of the Day and talk with Dr. Cobble about health and Covid. After that, we play Beat Nick since Gina is still out of town, followed by Frank Christ telling us who is Fine, Just Fine. Plus Trent from Live Nation joins us for our Concert and Community Calendar.

Watch Above or Listen Below!