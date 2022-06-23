Radio From Hell | 6.23.2022

On today’s Radio From Hell Show, Gina is back but before we get to her stories, Kerry has the latest in Geek News for us. Then we get the first New York story from Gina, followed by Boner of the Day, but after that we get back to more New York stories. Then Bill has an Email of Interest for us about Pride and his written piece that was published in the SL Trib. Plus we play the real Beat Gina and Robert Gehrke joins us with an update on things going on. And to finish out the day, Frank Christ then joins us for They’re Fine, Just Fine.

