Radio From Hell | 6.24.2022

On today’s Radio From Hell Show, we get things started with listener check-in’s, then Sean Means joins us with his movie reviews and after that we award the Boner of the Day. After that, Bill has an Email of Extreme Interest and Jimmy the Wine Guy joins us to Have Another Drink. Once that happens, we challenge a listener to Beat Gina with Lion King Trivia, then we have 3 Things You Need to Know, followed by Frank Christ telling us who is Fine, Just Fine. And to finish out the week, Dave the Flower Guy crowns the Boner of the Week.

Watch Above or Listen Below!