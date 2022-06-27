Radio From Hell | 6.27.2022

On today’s Radio From Hell Show, we kick things off with listener check-in’s and Amy Donaldson joins us for some sports news. Then Bill has something a little more lighthearted for us and we crown the Boner of the Day, which there was only one candidate today. Then we talk about national parks and Bill meeting Ranger Kate, and Bill Frost joins us with the latest in TV and streaming. After that, we play another game of Beat Gina with 28 Days Later Trivia and Kerry has the latest in Geek News for us. Plus, Frank Christ tells us who is Fine, Just Fine to finish out the morning.

Watch Above or Listen Below!

Download X96's App