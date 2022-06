On today’s Radio From Hell Show, we kick things off with listener check-in’s and bring you a new Utah Word of the Day with the Mayor of Mona. After that we award the Boner of the Day and discuss where all the Colorful People of downtown SLC have gone. Then Bill reads us a Letter from Our Son Kyle and we play another round of Beat Gina with Mel Brooks trivia. As always, we finish off with Frank Christ telling us who is Fine, Just Fine.

