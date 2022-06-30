Radio From Hell | 6.30.2022

On today’s Radio From Hell Show, Kerry starts us off with the latest Geek News and some trailers to watch, then Gina brings us a local Morsel of Murder. After that, we discover the Boner of the Day and take listeners calls for the X-Poll, asking for Advice for those moving to Utah and as always, we play another round of Beat Gina with original Willy Wonka trivia. Then we get a long overdue Sailor Boy Update on Festus and how he is doing, but after that, Frank Christ joins us with They’re Fine, Just Fine and we finish out Pride Month with a Utah Pride Center interview.

Watch Above or Listen Below!

Download X96's App