Radio From Hell

Radio From Hell | 7.01.2022

Posted on

On today’s Radio From Hell Show, we get things going with Sean Means and his movie reviews, followed by Boner of the Day. Then Jimmy the Wine Guys joins us to Have Another Drink featuring Mezcal and just after that, we play another round of Beat Gina. Plus, Bill talks about motorized shopping carts and Frank Christ joins us with They’re Fine, Just Fine. Then we finish out with Gia from the Quorum of Queens Drag Show and Dave the Flower Guy crowns the Boner of the Week.

Watch Above or Listen Below!

Join X96's email list for information about concerts, contests, and more!

* indicates required

Download X96's App



Author

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top