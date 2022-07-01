Radio From Hell | 7.01.2022

On today’s Radio From Hell Show, we get things going with Sean Means and his movie reviews, followed by Boner of the Day. Then Jimmy the Wine Guys joins us to Have Another Drink featuring Mezcal and just after that, we play another round of Beat Gina. Plus, Bill talks about motorized shopping carts and Frank Christ joins us with They’re Fine, Just Fine. Then we finish out with Gia from the Quorum of Queens Drag Show and Dave the Flower Guy crowns the Boner of the Week.

