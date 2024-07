On Today’s Radio From Hell Show

We start with some Frank Christ presents They’re Fine, Just Fine, then we have a new Utah Word of the Day. After that, we award Boner of the Day and just before JD joins us with his Tech Talk, Bill tells us about his hitchhiking experience. Then we challenge a listener to Beat Gina and of course, we finish with the Boner Recap and news.

Watch above or listen below!!!