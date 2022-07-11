Radio From Hell | 7.11.2022

On today’s Radio From Hell Show, we are back after a week vacation and we have many stories, but before those, Amy Donaldson joins us for sports. Then we talk about Bill’s trip before awarding Boner of the Day, but after that we continue with Gina’s and Kerry’s vacation stories. Then, Bill Frost tells us what’s new on TV this week and we play Beat Gina with trivia potpourri, plus Kerry has the latest in Geek News for us after that. And we finish out with Frank Christ telling us who is Fine, Just Fine and news.

