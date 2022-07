On today’s Radio From Hell, we get things started with Geek News on the Radio and talk about Rattlesnake Training and what it is. Then we find out who is Boner of the Day, followed by Hell Yeah What and Beat Gina. After that, our Real Housewives of SLC specialist, Victoria, joins us to talk about the Jen Shah case. And of course, we finish with Frank Christ informing us who is alive and dead with They’re Fine, Just Fine and news.

