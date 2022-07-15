Radio From Hell | 7.15.2022

On today’s Radio From Hell Show, Sean Means joins us with his movie reviews including a 4 star rating, after that we award the Boner of the Week and Jimmy the Wine Guy joins us to Have Another Drink featuring Basil Hayden Dark Rye. Then, we play another round of Beat Gina and Duke Johnson from Clark Planetarium joins us with information of their new features. Plus, Frank Christ is back as always and we talk about Ink Against Cancer and what it is. But of course, we finish the morning with Dave the Flower Guy crowning Boner of the Week.

