Radio From Hell | 7.18.2022

On today’s Radio From Hell Show, we get things going with listener checks and Ed Brass joins us with Very Important Sports, then Bill has a list of Signs You’ve Sold Your Soul to the Devil. After that, we award the Boner of the Day and have another list of Foods You Should Avoid, plus Bill Frost joins us with his TV and Streaming recommendations. And because Gina is out of town, we play Beat Caity with Vin Diesel trivia and after that Kerry has the latest Geek News for us. Once that is over, Frank Christ tells us who is Fine, Just Fine and Darin from the Stateroom joins us with a concert update.

