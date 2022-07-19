Radio From Hell | 7.19.2022

On today’s Radio From Hell Show, after some check-ins and news, we recast Jaws for fun and after that we find out who is Boner of the Day. Then, we talk about our contract signing and get a new letter from our son Kyle, plus we play another game of Beat Caity, since Gina is still gone. After that, Mark Stewart joins us for Ask an Advocate and Frank Christ tells us who is Fine, Just Fine, then we finish out with a Wellness Check from Alaina Wood and Nightingale College.

Watch Above or Listen Below!

Download X96's App