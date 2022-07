On today’s Radio From Hell Show, Kerry gets us going with some Geek News, then we talk about The Bear and restaurants in general with some listener call ins and award Boner of the Day. After that, Mayor Mendenhall joins us and we talk about Nick and his mustache that’s still around and play a round to Beat Nick. Plus, Kerry has a story about Princess Bride and Frank Christ joins us for They’re Fine, Just Fine.

