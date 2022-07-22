Radio From Hell | 7.22.2022

On today’s Radio From Hell Show, Sean Means joins us early on with his Movie Reviews including NOPE, then we find out who is Boner of the Day and Bill has a list for us. After that, we Have Another Drink with Jimmy featuring sparkling wines and we play another round of Beat Nick. Plus, Robert Gehrke joins us right before Frank Christ gets to the studio to tell us who is Fine, Just Fine and to finish out the week, Dave the Flower Guy crowns the Boner of the Week!

