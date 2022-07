On today’s Radio From Hell Show, Gina is back and has all the stories from the Tobacco Farms… Just kidding, she was in Europe with her family and has all the stories for us. Then of course, we find out who the Boner of the Day is and hear about how our son Kyle is doing. Plus, we finally get to play Beat Gina with Gina and Frank Christ joins us with a list of who is alive and dead. Then we finish with an interview with Equality Utah.

