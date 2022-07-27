Radio From Hell | 7.27.2022

On today’s Radio From Hell Show, it’s Wednesday and that means we get things going with Things That Must Go and after that Gina has more England stories for us and we award the Boner of the Day. Then Dr. Cobble joins us to answer your Covid and health questions and we play another round of Beat Gina with Maya Rudolph trivia. Plus, Frank Christ joins us for They’re Fine, just Fine and Trent Falcone from Live Nation joins us with the Concert and Community Calendar.

