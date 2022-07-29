Radio From Hell | 7.29.2022

On today’s Radio From Hell Show, Sean Means joins us early on to give us his weekly movie reviews, then we find out the final Boner of the Day for this week and of course, it’s Friday which means we Have Another Drink with Jimmy the Wine Guy and he takes listener questions. After that, it’s Beat Gina and Dr. Angela Dunn join us with our Salt Lake Update. And as always, we finish out with Frank Christ They’re Fine, Just Fine and Dave the Flower Guy crowning the Boner of the Week.

