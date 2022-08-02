Radio From Hell | 8.02.2022

On today’s Radio From Hell Show, we get things going with listener check-ins, then Bill has a list for us about sexy or silly street and village names and we get the winner of Boner of the Day. After that, we have a sad letter from our son Kyle, but Johnathan Deesing joins us for our Tech Talk with all the latest gamer news and we play a round of Beat Gina. Then, Gina has some Morsels of Murder for us and we talk with Frank Christ about who is Fine, Just Fine. And we finish out with some news and a Wellness Check.

