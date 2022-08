On today’s Radio From Hell Show, it’s Wednesday, which means Things That Must Go gets us going with morning, then after that Bill has a list of Banned Baby Names and we find out who the Boner of the Day is. After that, we do a texting version of Hello Yeah What and play Beat Gina with Martin Sheen trivia. Then we finish out with Frank Christ, They’re Fine, Just Fine and our Live Nation Concert and Community Calendar.

