Radio From Hell | 8.04.2022

On today’s Radio From Hell Show, it’s Thursday and that means Kerry gets us going with Geek News, then right after that Gina has a Morsel of Murder for us and we discover who is Boner of the Day. Then Mayor Mendenhall joins us for our Salt Lake update and Bill talks about Beat the Heat event at the Humane Society next week, plus we play Beat Gina with Billy Bob Thornton trivia. After that, Robert Gehrke joins us with the latest current events and we finish with Frank Christ They’re Fine, Just Fine.

