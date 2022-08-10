Radio From Hell | 8.10.2022

On today’s Radio From Hell Show, it’s Wednesday and that means it’s Things That Must Go that starts us off, then Bill tells us about sitting in the hot car for the Beat the Heat event. After that, we get the Boner of the Day winner and talk with Dr. Cobble answering listeners health questions. Plus, we challenge a listener to Beat Gina with Antonio Banderas trivia. And as always, Frank Christ joins us for They’re Fine, Just Fine, we have some news and finish out with a goodbye to Miriam, our intern that is leaving us!

