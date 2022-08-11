Radio From Hell | 8.11.2022

On today’s Radio From Hell Show, Kerry gets us going with some Geek News with DC show and movie info, plus Bill has a present for Gina! After that, we get the winner of Boner of the Day and take your calls for our X-Poll, wanting to know about when you knew your sexual preference in partners. Then, we challenge a listener to Beat Gina over Chris Hemsworth trivia and we have the 3 things you need to know! And as always, we finish out with Frank Christ They’re Fine, Just Fine.

