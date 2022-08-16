Radio From Hell | 8.16.2022

On today’s Radio From Hell Show, we get things going with some news, but Gina wanted to talk about Michelle Branch so we do that after news, plus we get the Boner of the Day. After that, we have a letter from Kyle about how he has been doing and Jonathan Deesing joins us with our Tuesday Tech Talk. Then we challenge a listener to Beat Gina and Bill has a list of 20 actors that won’t work together. And we finish out with Frank Christ telling us who is Fine, Just Fine and a Wellness Check.

