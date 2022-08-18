Radio From Hell | 8.18.2022

On today’s Radio From Hell Show, Kerry has the latest Geek News for us including some big trailers and Gina has a Morsel of Murder! Of course, after that we find out who is Boner of the Day and get our Salt Lake City Update with Mayor Mendenhall, plus a hummus story and something from the Gina File. Then, we challenge a listener to Beat Gina with Patrick Swayze trivia and talk with Robert Gehrke about what’s going on in his world, plus Frank Christ joins us with our celebs deaths. And we end the morning with news and Greg from Black Cat Comics talking about a cancer event he is apart of.

