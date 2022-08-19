Radio From Hell | 8.19.2022

On today’s Radio From Hell Show, Sean Means joins us with his latest movie reviews featuring My Old School and Beast, then we get the winner of Boner of the Day. After that, Jay Whittaker joins us to talk about his upcoming show at Wise Guys and sticks around to Have Another Drink with us and Jimmy the Wine Guy featuring Utah wines! Then, Gina takes on a listener with Beat Gina and we talk about a timid post man. But of course, we finish out with Frank Christ They’re Fine, Just Fine and Dave the Flower Guy crowns the Boner of the Week.

Watch Above or Listen Below!

Download X96's App